No Man's Sky companion update lets you adopt creatures

The first free update for 2021 just rolled out in No Man's Sky, developer team at Hello Games just announced. This Companions update is available for players to download now. With it, players can now tame, breed, train and even speak to the creatures they encounter.

You can bond with the creatures you adopt, and they will travel with you, sometimes even help you. You can train the companions to "scan for resources, mark out hazards, provide light, hunt dangerous fauna, find settlements, excavate buried treasure or even mine for materials with their own shoulder-mounted mining lasers," as described in the blog post.

What's more interesting is, if you treat them well, your companions will even lay eggs which can be collected and incubated. If you use the Space Anomaly's new Egg Sequencer, the eggs can be modified into different species. Of course, you can also trade the eggs with other fellow travelers.

Also, the creature personalities are defined by their species and ecosystem, so every creature is different, and the personalities will continue to develop if you deepen your bond.

All these certainly sound interesting, if you are interested to know more details and read the full patch note, check here.