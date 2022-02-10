Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky coming to Switch this summer

Hello Games expansive space adventure is coming to Nintendo's hybrid platform.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

During the recent Nintendo Direct, it was announced that Hello Games' wide-open space adventure is coming to the hybrid console. The tentative launch date is yet to be revealed and all we know is that the game will launch during the summer of this year. How will the expansive infinity of space be handled by the hardware? Well, that's probably a question on many people's minds right now but we'll just have to wait and see.

Are you keen to take a turn in space on Nintendo's handheld system, and what compromises do you think will have to be made to enable the port?

No Man's Sky

Related texts

0
No Man's Sky: NextScore

No Man's Sky: Next
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"Next is an undeniable achievement, pushing the two-year-old title to new heights and moulding it closer into the experience we initially hoped for."

0
No Man's SkyScore

No Man's Sky
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

"It's about more than just finding out what's at the centre of the galaxy. It's about the experience."



Loading next content