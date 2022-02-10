No Man's Sky coming to Switch this summer

HQ

During the recent Nintendo Direct, it was announced that Hello Games' wide-open space adventure is coming to the hybrid console. The tentative launch date is yet to be revealed and all we know is that the game will launch during the summer of this year. How will the expansive infinity of space be handled by the hardware? Well, that's probably a question on many people's minds right now but we'll just have to wait and see.

Are you keen to take a turn in space on Nintendo's handheld system, and what compromises do you think will have to be made to enable the port?