      No Man's Sky

      No Man's Sky at recent popularity high thanks to Starfield

      The game has just had its biggest month in years.

      HQ

      As PC and Xbox gamers are travelling through the galaxy having all kinds of adventures together with Bethesda in Starfield, it seems like people who haven't had an opportunity to try it out are getting their space fix elsewhere.

      Sean Murray, co-founder of Hello Games, has just revealed that No Man's Sky has enjoyed "its biggest month in the last few years", which isn't too bad considering that it's a seven year old game. Starfield's popularity has surely contributed to this impressive result, but there was also a pretty major update named Echoes released late last month which likely sparked some interest as well.

      No Man's Sky is currently available for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. Have you returned to No Man's Sky recently?

      No Man's Sky

