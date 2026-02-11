No Man's Sky adds anti-gravity gun and turns players into space truckers

HQ

No Man's Sky continues its unlikely transformation from a troubled release to one of gaming's most generously updated projects. Now, Hello Games has released version 6.2, dubbed Remnant.

The highlight of Remnant is the anti-gravity gun, officially called the Graviton Coil. This module can be attached to any weapon, allowing us to lift, move, and launch objects across the game's planets. But the update doesn't stop at physics experiments. Remnant also introduces space trucking mechanics, including new trucks, cargo transport methods, and processing plants for waste.

Following a busy 2025 that brought updates like Worlds Part II, Voyagers, Relics, Beacon, and Breach, Hello Games kicks off 2026 with a free update packed with content. Remnant is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Steam Deck. And for a full list of changes, including the new expedition and all gameplay adjustments, you can check the official update notes...

Will you be testing the Remnant update?