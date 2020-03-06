"No link between violence and games" according to APA

In an era in which the alleged link between violence and video games is increasingly emphasised - a theme that seems to return to the fore whenever a serious violent crime occurs - it's important to remember that the science doesn't back up claims that games make people violent.

To that effect, the APA (American Psychological Association) has published a statement on its official website, claiming that there is no appropriate scientific evidence that demonstrates an effective correspondence between video games and violent behaviour. In fact, it clearly states:

"Attributing violence to video gaming is not scientifically sound and draws attention away from other factors, such as a history of violence, which we know from the research is a major predictor of future violence."

This stance comes after the APA created a special task force aimed at analysing the phenomenon, with the intention of updating statements made in 2015, which "members of the media or policymakers have cited... as evidence that violent video games are the cause of violent behaviour, including mass shootings."

The APA president Sandra Shullman argues that "violence is a complex social problem that likely stems from many factors that warrant attention from researchers, policymakers and the public."

In other words, the APA has provided scientific confirmation of something we already know: it's certainly not violent video games that push people to commit violent acts. The issue, as we suspected, is far more complex.

Thanks, Game Industry.