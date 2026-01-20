'No LeBron' trends on X after James' first abscence in the NBA All-Star since 2004

HQ

NBA has announced the 10 starters of the All-Star team that will participate in the upcoming All-Star Game next month, and when fans saw the list, something went viral on X: "No LeBron". For the first time since 2004, LeBron James has not been picked in the All-Star list, that picks the ten best NBA players (or at least the ten more popular) as picked by the fans, players and media.

LeBron James has been picked every year for the last 21 among the ten best players in the All-Stars. Last year he was picked, but he did not play due to an injury. This season, having turned 41, James still performs much better than anyone at his age, but has lacked contunuity, first missing the first 14 games due to sciatica, and then playing every other match, something he attributes to his age.

However, LeBron James could still be picked as a reserve player for the NBA All-Star match, to be announced on February 1. Fans account for 50% of the vote, while current NBA players and a media panel account 25% each.

Ten All-Star NBA players of the 2025/26 season:

Eastern Conference



Giannis Antetokounmpo | Milwaukee Bucks



Jaylen Brown | Boston Celtics



Jalen Brunson | New York Knicks



Cade Cunningham | Detroit Pistons



Tyrese Maxey | Philadelphia 76ers



Western Conference



Stephen Curry | Golden State Warriors



Luka Dončić | Los Angeles Lakers



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Oklahoma City Thunder



Nikola Jokić | Denver Nuggets



Victor Wembanyama | San Antonio Spurs



The 2026 NBA All-Star match will take place on February 15 at the home of Los Angeles Clippers, using a Team World vs. Team USA format, following the criticism of last year's edition. Do you think LeBron James will enter the match?