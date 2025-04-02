No leaks, no vague data: Nintendo's official Switch 2 specs are out

HQ

It's hard not to get excited about what Nintendo is unveiling in today's Switch 2 Direct. While it's true that for now there aren't many games in the presentation that's still taking place, the Kyoto-based company has gone to great lengths to show us as directly and intuitively as possible why we should make the leap from our old Switch to this new Nintendo Switch 2.

Performance enthusiasts are in for a treat, as Nintendo has debunked some worrying rumours, and confirmed the most anticipated ones at the presentation.

Firstly, the obvious. Nintendo Switch 2 has a larger screen (7.9") than the original Switch (which was 6.2"). However, it keeps the same thickness line at 13.9mm. In addition, we will have a high definition panel with twice as many pixels as the current model and 1080p resolution and 120 fps. The infographic used to represent it on screen shows that Mario's jumps will now look much smoother.

The most controversial moment of the presentation was the confirmation that Switch 2 will return to LCD panels rather than continue with OLED, but the reason for this is to adjust the price to offer a console that supports HDR (in some supported titles).

On the magnetic Joy-Con, they have enlarged the sticks and internal SR and LR buttons on each controller to make them more ergonomic for more "adult" hands, and also for smaller hands. Incidentally, the magnetic docking is claimed to be robust, and a press of a button on the back of each controller is enough to release it from the console's docking. In addition, mouse mode will be on both controllers.

Sound tuning is one of the big new features that Switch 2 brings to the Nintendo ecosystem, as it will allow us to modulate frequencies represented in treble, mid and bass. It promises to be crisp (and 3D) in both dock and handheld mode. They also showed us where the microphone, the new dock and the USB-C ports were located. It's curious that they showed a webcam to connect to one of these ports, so perhaps this is a sign that we're seeing a more open-minded Nintendo with the idea of streaming their titles.

Nintendo Switch 2 multiplies the Switch's base storage capacity by times, and where we previously found 32GB of memory (in the first base model) we will now have 256GB of storage. In addition, 4K gaming will be supported in desktop mode. The dock also features an extra fan to prevent the overheating that occurs with the current console.

While we don't have the full spec sheet yet, we're certainly surprised for the better with what Nintendo has managed to assemble in Switch 2.

