No joke: Fall Guys now playable from Fornite

Fortnite hasn't stopped growing for a while now. One of today's biggest gaming giants has added new modes (and even full games) to its client while launching new seasons or exploring some of its original content. But this is something different.

The official Fornite account has announced that you'll now be able to play Fall Guys inside Fornite. No, we're not talking about a skin for your character that you can use to launch yourself off the bus onto The Island. We're talking about entire levels of integrated platforming. There will be six Fall Guys islands created by Mediatonic in Discover. You can find them in the new "Fall Guys" section.

If you're also a creator in Fornite, you'll be able to design your own platforming scenarios for the beans using Fall Guys assets in UEFN and Creative mode.

