No, it's not a fish... It's the new Apollo Evo German hypercar-maker Apollo strikes back eight years after releasing the furious Intensa, with the upgrades version called Evo...

HQ You may remember the super aggressive Apollo Intensa Emozione, the German hypercar with a naturally aspirated V12 of 782 horsepower that was released about eight years ago? Now the crazy Germans are back with a further development of that car, which they have chosen to call the Evo. The mid-mounted V12 offers 789 horsepower this time, it has a cylinder capacity of 6.3 liters and considering that the Evo only weighs 1300 kilograms, it is of course a fast rascal, this. 0-100 Km/h is completed in 2.7 seconds and we currently know nothing about either the price or when it will be released. "They kept telling me less is more, less is more. I was like - That's impossible! More is more." /Yngwee Malmsteen