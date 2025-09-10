Gamereactor

Cars

No, it's not a fish... It's the new Apollo Evo

German hypercar-maker Apollo strikes back eight years after releasing the furious Intensa, with the upgrades version called Evo...

You may remember the super aggressive Apollo Intensa Emozione, the German hypercar with a naturally aspirated V12 of 782 horsepower that was released about eight years ago? Now the crazy Germans are back with a further development of that car, which they have chosen to call the Evo. The mid-mounted V12 offers 789 horsepower this time, it has a cylinder capacity of 6.3 liters and considering that the Evo only weighs 1300 kilograms, it is of course a fast rascal, this. 0-100 Km/h is completed in 2.7 seconds and we currently know nothing about either the price or when it will be released.

No, it's not a fish... It's the new Apollo Evo
"They kept telling me less is more, less is more. I was like - That's impossible! More is more." /Yngwee Malmsteen
