No, it wasn't around the corner: Ubisoft cancels Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, 5 more games

As always with rumours, one has to take them with a pinch of salt or keep in mind that they sometimes are from another point into development. It is what may have happened to Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, which some sources claimed was around the corner, and now is officially dead. The announcement comes from the press release the company has shared a few moments ago, which also confirms the cancellation of five other projects.

Specifically, Ubisoft states that it has "discontinued 6 games", and then names Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake directly, alongside four unannounced titles (three new IPs) and one mobile game.

For fans' relief, this should been that the never-ending development of Beyond Good & Evil 2 will continue for now, and Massive Entertainment confirmed the other day that The Division 3 also goes ahead despite its creative head departure. Will the also rumored new Rayman be affected? Only Ubisoft knows as of today.

The letter explains that Ubisoft is reorganising into five genre-focused Creative Houses, each combining development and publishing, with full creative and financial ownership. The goal is "faster decision-making, stronger accountability, and a more gamer-centric structure". Ubisoft also wants to narrow its content pipeline to concentrate on open world adventures and GaaS, while at the same time implementing an aggressive cost-reduction policy. How this restructuring impacts potential layoffs is also yet to be confirmed.

The PoP Remake was announced back in 2020, then went radio silent after heavy criticism until it got last year's teaser trailer (below), scheduling for a 2026 release that will never happen.