No, Hollow Knight: Silksong has not been cancelled, but there is no news about its release either

It seems that every time the word Silksong appears on the internet the world goes a little crazier, but in this case the news is "no news", or at least nothing serious has come to light. For a few hours, the Nintendo of America eShop page for Hollow Knight: Silksong disappeared from the shop, with many people taking to social media claiming that the game appeared to be cancelled. Nothing could be further from the truth, this is completely false, and the Silksong page was soon back up again.

On the other hand, some believe that these changes to this very page and this very game mean that there may be an announcement soon, but Team Cherry's silence on the matter does not lead us to believe this is a possibility.

For now, we are content to know that Hollow Knight: Silksong is still alive and in development, although we no longer expect it to be released with the same intensity as in the past.