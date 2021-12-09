No Halo Infinite cross-saves between Steam and Xbox

HQ

Forza Horizon 5 was launched to Steam besides Microsoft Store and Xbox, and instantly became very popular. Unfortunately, the Steam version did not support cross-saves between the others, and now we know it's the same thing with Halo Infinite.

This was confirmed by The Verge's editor Tom Warren on Twitter, who tweets:

"I started playing Halo Infinite on Steam, and I have a campaign save there. I'm now trying to play on Xbox Series X and the campaign save isn't there. Looks like this is similar to Forza Horizon 5 where cross-save only works on the Windows Store PC version. Be warned"

Probably a none-existing issue for most gamers, but still good to know if you were on of them wondering.