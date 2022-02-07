No, Google isn't abandoning Stadia

HQ

Before the weekend, some rumours had been circulating, according to which Google, given the great failure of Google Stadia (their cloud gaming platform that released almost two and a half years ago - which was soon followed by the fact they were abandoning the development of first-party games) would be easing up on the project, and have made it less important in the order of priorities.

In fact, Stadia has not have fully met Google's internal expectations, completely missing the sales targets, despite paying tens of millions of dollars per game just to guarantee the ports onto the platform. Still, it seems these rumours are completely false.

Google itself intervened through its own official Stadia Twitter account, denying the aforementioned rumours. As they write: "If you hear one thing, hear this: The Stadia team is working really hard on a great future for Stadia and cloud gaming.

We hope you agree, and we know the proof is in the playing".

Additionally, the company added : "We're particularly proud to be offering 50 games to Pro members in February, with more than 100 titles to join Stadia in 2022 and plenty of Free Play Days for everyone to enjoy."

Finally, to finally silence the rumours, Google concluded saying: "There's also more feature goodness coming to Stadia too - stuff we can't talk about just yet, but we promise to share when we can.

Have a great weekend, Stadians."

In other words, it seems that the story of Google Stadia is still quite far from the word "end". What do you think of Stadia? Have you ever used it?