No, Elden Ring isn't on Game Pass

Over the past few days, an image on Elden Ring's store listing suggested that the critically-acclaimed and massively popular FromSoftware title was either coming to Game Pass or that it was playable on Game Pass, leading many fans to wonder as to when/if they could play the game as part of their subscription.

Unfortunately, this has since been confirmed as a bug, as Microsoft (via The Verge's Tom Warren) has stated that this was an error on their part and that a fix has already been rolled out to address the issue.

"If you've seen Elden Ring and other games appear as if they might be playable on Xbox Cloud Gaming or Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft says this is a bug and it has rolled out a fix".

This situation seems to also extend to Grand Theft Auto V and Soul Hackers 2 as well, both of which are games that saw similar markings appear on their store pages. Eurogamer has since reported this statement from Microsoft on the matter.

"We're aware of a bug that incorrectly displayed some titles as available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. We rolled out a fix and this is now updated."

As for what has been added on Game Pass as of late, the brand new Two Point Campus heads up that list.