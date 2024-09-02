No Denuvo for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

HQ

The PC copy protection business has been a hot potato for about ten years. In 2014, Denuvo was launched to make piracy more difficult, and maybe it did, but it also made games work less well for law-abiding gamers (although Denuvo claims that's not true).

But if you're one of those people who really dislike Denuvo, we can now report that Saber Interactive has released an FAQ about Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, where we get the answer to the question "Does the game use DRM software (ie. Denuvo...)?", which is simply "No."

And so we know. We're guessing that very few of you will mourn this when Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is released on September 09?