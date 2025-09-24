No confirmed link between Oslo and Copenhagen drone incidents, Norway says

HQ

Two days ago, we got news that Copenhagen Airport was shutting down after "large drones flying in the area." A bit later, we also got news about Oslo Airport suspending flights after drone activity detected. Now, Norwegian officials have stated that investigations into drone sightings at Oslo and Copenhagen airports have not revealed any direct connection, despite the similarities between the incidents. Both airports were forced to suspend operations after unidentified drones were spotted, raising concerns over potential hybrid threats. While authorities have not attributed the events to any specific country, recent tensions involving airspace incursions and cyberattacks have heightened NATO's awareness of possible provocations.