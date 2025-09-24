Gamereactor

World news

No confirmed link between Oslo and Copenhagen drone incidents, Norway says

Authorities in Norway stress caution as investigations continue.

Two days ago, we got news that Copenhagen Airport was shutting down after "large drones flying in the area." A bit later, we also got news about Oslo Airport suspending flights after drone activity detected. Now, Norwegian officials have stated that investigations into drone sightings at Oslo and Copenhagen airports have not revealed any direct connection, despite the similarities between the incidents. Both airports were forced to suspend operations after unidentified drones were spotted, raising concerns over potential hybrid threats. While authorities have not attributed the events to any specific country, recent tensions involving airspace incursions and cyberattacks have heightened NATO's awareness of possible provocations. Do you think these two drone incidents are connected? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!

Chisinau, Moldova - October 15, 2024: Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide at press conference after meeting of group of foreign ministers from the Nordic-Baltic 8 format // Shutterstock

