No 1440p resolution support for PlayStation 5

Gaming monitor users be aware.

Some gamers have their consoles hooked up to a PC monitor instead of a TV, which usually are way faster and more optimized for gaming. And a fairly common resolution for this audience is 1440p.

This has been supported by the Xbox consoles for a few years, but Sony has so far not supported this with PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro - and now IGN Italy reveals that we shouldn't expect them to do it with PlayStation 5 either, something that was confirmed by a Sony rep. While it really doesn't have any impact for people playing on a TV, those using a gaming monitor should at least be aware.



