NLC addresses criticism: "We have made mistakes, and we take responsibility for them"

Despite the Northern League of Legends Championship being the place where Los Ratones grew and evolved into an EMEA powerhouse, the European Regional League based in the UK and Nordics has been facing a lot of criticism as of late for recent decisions and failures.

There are reports that the league hasn't been paying those that have been employed for it, and likewise some of the changes that have seen it move away from a traditional broadcast setup has not been appreciated either.

Now the NLC has issued a statement where it comments on many of these areas, noting that it has "made mistakes, and we take responsibility for them."

Talking about the payment concerns, the NLC explains that it has been struggling with funding but has since secured a financial backing, hence the late payments for those that were promised fees.

Likewise, the NLC expresses that it knows that the format and setup change has gone too far and it is in the process of re-evaluating for after the Winter Split. The NLC states: "In the coming weeks, we will shift toward a more traditional broadcast approach while we assess the best path forward."

The statement concludes by the NLC reaffirming its commitment to competitive second-division League of Legends, with it signing off with: "We learn, and we are committed - and we will make mistakes."