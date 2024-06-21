Nivalis announces Spring 2025 release date

HQ

If you're not looking to get capped in the mean streets of Night City, and the pace of Dharma Tower is a bit too fast for your liking, you can get a cosier cyberpunk fix in Nivalis. The game comes from ION Lands and 505 Games, and it puts you in charge of running your own hospitality business in a neon city.

In the trailer below, we're introduced to Ava, who seems to give us plenty of tips on how to survive and let our business thrive. We'll be able to meet her in Spring 2025, the game's anticipated release window.

Check out the trailer below and let us know your thoughts on Nivalis: