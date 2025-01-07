Nitro V to bolster Acer's gaming laptop portfolio

HQ

Acer hit us with a blowout batch of technology news as part of CES. One such announcement revolves around the company's gaming laptop portfolio, which is being enhanced with a new range known as the Nitro V.

This range will come in four size variants, with these increasing from 14" all the way to 17". They will be powered by the latest processors, be it an Intel Core 7 for the regular model or an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 for Nitro V AI models. Regardless of the model, we can also expect an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU under the hood that supports DLSS 3.5 and Ray-Tracing, plus 32GB of memory and up to 2TB of storage as well.

In regard to the displays and what they offer, each model is slightly different. You can see a summary below:





Acer Nitro V 14 AI - WXQGA panel that clocks at 165HZ



Acer Nitro V 15 / Acer Nitro V 15 AI - 15.6" FHD panel at 180Hz refresh rate, 3 ms response time, and 100% sRGB



Acer Nitro V 16 AI - 2560x1600p resolution panel that reaches 180Hz and with 100% sRGB



Acer Nitro V 17 AI - 17.3" 16:9 QHD panel that can hit 165Hz with a DCI-P3 100% colour gamut



The AI models will feature 50 TOPS of AI processing, specifically Microsoft's Copilot+ system. The AI will also use Nitro Sense to help block out external noise during video calls and also keep the camera facing front and centre.

As per the pricing of the five models, you can see that below too:

