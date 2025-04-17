Nitro Gen Omega rockets into Early Access this Spring

Nitro Gen Omega, the tactical, turn-based RPG sandbox from Destinybit and Amplifier Studio, is launching into Early Access this Spring.

The release window came as part of tonight's Galaxies Showcase, which saw a new trailer emerge for Nitro Gen Omega, which puts the player in the director's chair of their own mecha anime adventure. Combining turn-based combat with an open world and plenty of activities to take part in when you're not piloting a mech, Nitro Gen Omega has a mix of interesting and unique gameplay.

You'll have four pilots at any one time within your mech, but new pilots will be procedurally generated as you complete contracts out in the open world. Death is permanent for your pilots, though, so you might not want to get too attached. The crew, their relationships, as well as the customisation choices you make with your mech will impact how you fight. There's currently a demo available on Steam right now, where you can check out the game if you're interested.

Otherwise, check out the trailer below, and keep your eyes peeled for Nitro Gen Omega's launch this Spring. With us already being in the Spring season, we'd imagine this means we're not far off seeing it head into Early Access.