Nitro came out on top of the Evo 2024 Guilty Gear: Strive tournament

There were four big tournaments featured at Evo 2024 this year. On top of Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, there was also a big Guilty Gear: Strive event being held.

Talking about this event, we now know exactly who has come out on top and taken the Evo Guilty Gear: Strive event. The champion at the end of the day on Sunday was Shamar "Nitro" Hinds, who defeated "tatuma" in the grand finals to claim the lion's share of the prize pool and advance to the Arc World Tour 2024 Finals planned for 2025.

Nitro put on a display with his Jack-O and Giovanna picks, which proved too much for tatuma's Sol to overcome. Between now and the AWT Finals, it's unclear what the next event will be for Nitro.