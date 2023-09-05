Nissin to launch gaming noodles later this month

HQ

Energy drinks continues to be serious business, but the Japanese noodle brand Nissin has another idea on how to energize gamers. They have now announced both Nissin Gaming Cup Noodles and a Curry, which comes infused with the regular energy drink stuff such as arginine, caffeine and niacin.

Two flavors has been announced so far (translated via DeepL), which is "Energy Garlic & Black Pepper Yakisoba" and "Energy Ginger Keema Curry". We assume they won't arrive on our shores anytime soon (most probably never), but they will be released in Japan on September 18.

This is not the first time Nissin has been targeting a gaming audience and one example of this is that they previously worked with Square Enix on Final Fantasy XV, something we reported about.

Would you be interested in this and does the energy noodles or curry looks best according to you?