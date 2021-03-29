Nissin Cup Noodle Giveaway

Do you remember back in 2015 when Final Fantasy XV launched and amid exploring the massive world of Eos, we were tasked with completing one of the most relatable quests of all time - finding the perfect cup noodle. As gamers we remember that quest fondly, and while we fortunately don't have to go through all of the trials and tribulations that Noctis and Gladiolus had to complete to create a great cup noodle, we do know that it can be hard to remember to eat during lengthy play sessions.

Nissin, the creators of the original instant ramen, are doing their best to combat this devastating issue, by making sure we can always get our hands on the best cup noodles available. There's no way of knowing just how good Gladiolus' cup noodle was, but considering Nissin has over 60 years of noodle-making experience under their belt, we can trust in their expertise on the topic.

So, we've joined up with Nissin, to offer you the chance to win ten Cup Noodles across a variety of styles and flavours. From Teriyaki, Chili, and Peking Duck Cup Noodles Soba, all the way to 5 Spices Beef, Roasted Duck, and Soy Sauce Shrimps Cup Noodles Soup, Nissin offers a broad selection of options - and all you have to do to be in for a shot at winning is give us an answer to this question in the comments below.

What is your favourite Nissin Cup Noodle product and why?