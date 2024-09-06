Nissan's UK production zone team is learning sign language to support deaf colleagues

HQ

It's always heart-warming to see a bunch of individuals take a big accessibility step forward. For some of the amazing folk at Nissan's Sunderland mega factory in the UK, this revolves around learning sign language in an attempt to better communicate and work with their deaf colleagues.

The factory in North England employs around 6,000 people and is responsible for producing hundreds of thousands of cars every year, and as for why this accessibility step has been put into effect, senior supervisor Peter Haydon explains:

"Four of our team are deaf, which made communication a challenge for our supervisors and our team on the production line.

"More than anything else, we want all our people to feel included and part of the team, so we carried a full review and one thing that everyone wanted to do was learn to sign."

There will be extra steps taken as part of this effort too as the production zone is being overhauled to also include training, meetings, and briefings that use visual aids. Sign language interpreters are also frequently brought on-site to help in the communication effort too.