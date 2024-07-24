Nissan's next GT-R seems to be inspired by Godzilla

HQ

Nissan has been steadily chipping away at the next iteration of the GT-R, a car that we haven't really seen or heard anything significant about for a long while. But, in a recent interview with TopGear.com, Nissan's vice president for European design, Matthew Weaver, did reveal a few titbits about the upcoming car.

On top of noting that it will need to perform in the aero, speed, and performance areas, and being a functional machine that won't be looking to win a beauty contest, this upcoming GT-R will also have elements inspired by Toho Co.'s iconic prehistoric lizard, Godzilla.

"The thing with the GT-R is that it's got to perform in each area: aero, speed and performance. That'll dictate it. The GT-R was never about winning beauty contests - it's very much a functional machine. I remember working on the last one, where we spent days and nights in wind tunnels. I've never done anything like that since with any other product. So, without a doubt, these things will dictate the shape of the next car. On top of that, we'll add certain 'Godzilla' elements in where we can."

It's not clear what these Godzilla elements will actually refer to, but perhaps a lighting fixture that sees the car progressively glow more and more luminously is an option. If you need any more ideas Nissan, you know where to find me...

