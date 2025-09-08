Nissan will release the Z Nismo with a manual gearbox

HQ

Nissan is certainly standing on their knees today, has fired nearly 14,000 employees, closed three factories, and needs capital to survive, but that doesn't stop them from creating some hype through clever statements. US boss Christian Meunier told the Automotive News podcast that the Nissan Z Nismo will soon get a manual, six-speed gearbox, for those who want it. The Nissan Z was called the 400Z during pre-production, and houses a three-litre V6 with 420 horsepower.

Nissan Americas chairman Christian Meunier:

"The Nissan Z NISMO represents the pinnacle of accessible performance in our lineup. We value the passion for the model and are always exploring ways to enrich the driving experience. We look forward to sharing more details in the future."