Nissan will officially reveal the new Skyline this winter

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We've known for a while, that Nissan is working on a Skyline revival, a long awaited comeback for the legendary sub-brand, which has been missing for a long time.

As Motor1 reports, Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa has confirmed, that the next-generation Skyline will make its official debut this winter. Even more impressively, the new model was developed in just 26 months.

According to Espinosa, Nissan achieved the dramatically shorter development cycle through the use of AI-assisted design tools, advanced digital testing and more efficient manufacturing processes. The company hopes this approach will allow it to refresh its lineup much faster than in the past.

The new Skyline will remain a four-door sports sedan and is expected to retain a traditional rear-wheel-drive layout. Apparently, it will be powered by an upgraded version of Nissan's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, potentially producing as much as 450 horsepower.

There's only a teaser for now, which you can see below.