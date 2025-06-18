Nissan unveils new Leaf that is described as the "EV for everyone"

HQ

Nissan is looking to build on its line-up of Leaf electric vehicles by now unveiling a brand new model that is claimed to be an "EV for everyone". The car is described as a "family-friendly" model that has a "bold, sleek, thoughtful, responsive, smooth, and confident" design, and also a car that is a "compelling alternative" for those looking to leave behind combustion engines.

The Leaf comes in a variety of options that begin with a 52 kWh battery that can be expanded up to 75 kWh. The lower option provides an output of 130 kW and 345 Nm of torque, while the bigger aims for 160 kW and 355 Nm. The bigger also claims to offer a range of up to 303 miles on one charge, with 10-80% fast-charging systems also enabled.

Inside the Leaf is a new infotainment suite that includes either a dual 12.3" or dual 14.3" screen system, alongside Bose speakers and a Dimming Panoramic Roof that allows passengers to experience natural light all year round.

This Leaf will be built in Japan at the Tochigi Plant and in England at the Sunderland facility, and we're promised further information on pricing as it nears the launch date of the car in each respective market, which includes the autumn in the US and others after that.

