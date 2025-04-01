Nissan to help Renault develop the next iteration of the Twingo

HQ

Renault has been seeding and making noise about plans to debut a new iteration of the Twingo model for some time now, and it looks like that is finally set to become a reality. In a press release, the French car maker notes that it is teaming up with Nissan to make a new Twingo a reality, with this being an all-electric model that is being developed on Renault's Ampere platform.

Specifically, we're told: "Renault Group, through Ampere, the first European intelligent EV pure player, would develop and produce a derivative of Twingo, a A-segment vehicle, for Nissan from 2026, confirming its know-how and roadmap for reducing development costs and time. This model will be designed by Nissan."

So yep, the Twingo will be designed by Nissan and is looking to make its arrival in 2026. We're not told anything further about the car, meaning we'll just have to stay tuned before hearing more about performance, price bracket, actual release date, and all the other good stuff.

