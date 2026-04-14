Nissan reveals radically redesigned Juke as an EV

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The Nissan Juke has been with us for ages, but is now stepping into a new electric era through a radical new redesign.

The new Juke EV will be built in the UK at Nissan's Sunderland plant, forming a key part of the brand's push toward electrification in Europe, as stated by Auto Car.

Visually, this is where things get interesting. The design takes heavy inspiration from the wild Hyper Punk concept, bringing sharp, origami-style surfaces and an intentionally divisive look.

Underneath, the Juke will switch to a dedicated EV platform shared with other models, likely bringing a larger footprint and improved range compared to today's car. Exact specs are still under wraps.

Production is due to ramp up soon ahead of a 2026-2027 launch window, and you can see images below.