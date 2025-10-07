Nissan puts a stop to the new EV-plans, builds new V6-platform instead Nissans plans regarding two new EV:s have been put to rest while the struggling car maker draws up a new V6-platform for future models...

HQ Shortly after the Nissan-Honda merger fell apart, the Japanese car giant announced that it would aim to develop at least three new electric car models, which have now been put on hold and mothballed, according to Nissan of America CEO Christian Meunier. The market is not hungry for more EVs now, he says, which means they are now aiming to build new cars with a hybrid line, where a newly developed V6 will be supplemented by batteries. The first car to house this powertrain will be the new Xterra, which will be rolled out in 2028. The new Nissan Xterra will be built at Nissan's American factory in Canton, Mississippi. This via Bloomberg.