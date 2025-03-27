Nissan presents the next-generation of the Leaf

HQ

Nissan has just confirmed that it intends to debut a new version of the Leaf car. This will be an all-electric "sleek and spacious family-friendly" model that is described as a car that offers "substantial improvements in aerodynamics with a more advanced EV architecture," than the last edition of the Leaf.

The car will debut with 19-inch wheels, a panoramic roof, NACS charging port support to tap into the Tesla Supercharger network, as well as being built on Nissan's 3-in-1 EV powertrain that claims to "help deliver significant range improvements over the previous generation."

This is all that we know about the third-generation of the Leaf currently, as more details are expected to be announced in the middle of the year.

