Nissan is investing $17.6 billion in electric vehicle development

Nissan has announced that it will be investing $17.6 billion into the development of electric vehicles over the next five years. The scheme is part of the automobile manufacturer's Ambition 2030 plan, in which it intends to release 15 total new EVs by 2030, in order to make EVs over half of its line-up.

Revealed in a press release, Nissan plans to launch 23 new models of cars by 2030, with plans to have EVs occupy more than 75% of its sales in Europe by 2026. Japan, China, and the US will then follow suit, with aims to achieve 55% and 40% sales by 2026 for the former two, and 40% by 2030 in the latter.

"The role of companies to address societal needs is increasingly heightened," said Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida. "With Nissan Ambition 2030, we will drive the new age of electrification, advance technologies to reduce carbon footprint and pursue new business opportunities. We want to transform Nissan to become a sustainable company that is truly needed by customers and society."

As part of the Ambition 2030 plan, Nissan has also revealed four new concept EVs, which you can check out a look at below. As for when/if any of the cars will ever release, only the Chill-Out (the only car that isn't shown as a render) has been noted to have the potential to arrive by 2025.

The Chill-Out. // Nissan

The Surf-Out // Nissan

The Max-Out // Nissan