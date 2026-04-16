Nissan CEO finally confirms a new GT-R is in development

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The Nissan GT-R was a landmark release, and is broadly considered one of the most influential modern sports cars, being released back in 2027 and manufactured all the way to 2025. And a new one is officially in the works.

The company's CEO has now confirmed that a new GT-R is officially in development, marking the first time the project has been acknowledged at the top level. Details are still under wraps, but it's not just another model, or a soft reboot - this is a new car. Nissan says the next GT-R will retain the "credentials it has always had", meaning it'll stay a proper performance flagship - albeit likely with some form of hybrid drivetrain.

In addition to finally confirming the plans for a new GT-R, the CEO (through Motor1) also confirmed that they are actively considering expanding its sports car lineup, potentially bringing back more affordable performance models alongside the GT-R. No details were shared, but of course both a Skyline and a Silvia could be revived.

That's a notable shift, especially as many brands scale back enthusiast cars in favour of SUV's and EV's. We still need concrete details though, so stay tuned.