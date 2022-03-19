Nirvana's Something in the Way streams spike 734% following the release of The Batman

HQ

Aside from already being a smash-hit at the box office, The Batman's success has also seeped into other creative properties that are featured in the movie. As reported by Billboard, ever since The Batman opened in theatres, Nirvana's Something in the Way (a song featured in the film) has seen a monumental spike on streaming platforms.

It's noted that the song's daily on-demand streaming figures in the US clocked in at 78,000 on February 28, peaked at 123,000 on March 3, and then begun to spiral out of control the day after when The Batman released, with over twice as many streams on March 4 as was the case on March 3. This doubling pattern continued day after day, with the most recent figures that have been shared (March 8) showing the song averaging over 1.5 million streams. That has meant an increase of 734% over just a few days.

Have you seen The Batman and have you listened to Something in the Way since?