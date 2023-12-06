Nirvana Noir is the cosmic detective game you never knew you needed

As part of the Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition showcase, a brand-new and striking crime-adventure game was just announced. Known simply as Nirvana Noir, this game is a follow-up to Genesis Noir, and is set in a cosmic city where the main character, No Man, must follow leads to find clues and study dialogue to unravel the mystery at the game's core. We're told that the game will even explore the dynamics between the main character's double life, which is split between colour and crime.

The title does not yet have a release date or window, but we are told that it will eventually be launched on PC and Xbox, and even on Game Pass. Ahead of launch, developer Fellow Traveller will also be debuting a crowdfunding campaign, where fans can get involved and help with the development costs for the project.

Check out the announcement trailer for Nirvana Noir below.