Nirvana naked baby lawsuit chucked out for second time

HQ

One of the most famous album artwork of all-time is Nirvana's Nevermind, as it features a baby swimming in a pool completely naked and seemingly chasing a dollar bill on a fishing hook. The art has become famous and even somewhat infamous because of the fact that the baby in question - now a grown adult - has been seeking action against Nirvana claiming that the image is child pornography.

Spencer Elden, the person in question, previously filed a lawsuit that was thrown out as a judge didn't believe it held any grounds for being pornographic material of an infant. Elden then took his efforts elsewhere and posted a second lawsuit, which too have recently been thrown out.

As per BBC News, Judge Fernando Olguin has come to the conclusion that the lawsuit holds no grounds as the image in question is more likened to a "family photo of a nude child bathing," rather than something explicit and in breach of the child pornography statute.

Elden argues that the image has caused him personal harm, while Nirvana continues to regard his efforts as a "meritless case" that has the "stigma of false allegations."

This is an ad: