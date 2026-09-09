Nippon Ichi boss: Game Key Card games are selling just as well as actual cartridges

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There was a lot of dissatisfaction when the Switch 2 launched because of the so-called Game Key Cards, which are cartridges that don't contain the games themselves, but only a key that lets you download them. This means that, in the long run, they're just as vulnerable as digital games, and if a server goes down, you're out of luck unless you've already downloaded the title.

Even today, over a year later, it makes headlines every time a publisher chooses to go with Game Key Cards instead of "real" games (where the title is actually stored on the cartridge so the games work regardless of internet connection or servers). So do these complaints mean no one is buying them?

During the recent PAX West 2026, RPG Site had the chance to speak in more detail with Kenzo Saruhashi, head of Nippon Ichi Software (best known for the Disgaea series), and asked him about Game Key Card sales. His response is unlikely to please Game Key Card critics: "Currently, we don't see a difference in sales between them."

In short, consumers don't seem to mind; they're just as likely to buy them as they are to buy physical game cartridges. To be fair, however, it should be noted that Game Key Cards have one huge advantage over digital games: you actually own them, which means you can resell them.

What's your take on Game Key Cards?