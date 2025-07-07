Nip/Tuck star McMahon passes away after long battle with cancer

HQ

Australian actor Julian McMahon, perhaps best known for his role in Nip/Tuck, has tragically passed away at the age of 56. According to his wife Kelly Paniagua, he died on July 2nd after a prolonged battle with cancer.

McMahon rose to fame as Dr. Christian Troy in the provocative TV series Nip/Tuck—a role that came to define much of his career and earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Prior to that, he appeared as Cole Turner in Charmed and as John Grant in the crime drama Profiler. In the world of film, he is perhaps most remembered for portraying the iconic villain Doctor Doom in two early Fantastic Four movies from the mid-2000s.

Following his passing, tributes poured in from former co-stars including Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, Ioan Gruffudd, and Dylan Walsh, all praising his charisma, warmth, and joyful presence both on and off set. His ex-wife Brooke Burns also shared a heartfelt photo of Julian and their daughter Madison, now 25, expressing how much he meant to her and their child.

Rest in peace.

What are your fondest memories of McMahon?