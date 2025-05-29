Nioh series reaches eight million copies sold

HQ

Team Ninja has just announced that the Nioh series has reached a staggering eight million copies sold globally, which includes both the 2017 original and the five-year-old sequel.

Nioh introduced players to William Adams, an Irish samurai navigating a demon-filled Japan during the late Sengoku period, and the sequel built on this by introducing a new protagonist, Hidechiyo, and expanding the amount of moves.

For those who may have missed out or are keen to revisit the series, it is available for both PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, as well as PC. Both separately but also as part of the The Nioh Collection.

Sadly, there has been no talk of a third instalment in the series, despite its success. And right now, as you know, Team Ninja is working on Ninja Gaiden 4 together with PlatinumGames.

Do you want a new Nioh?