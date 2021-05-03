Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Nioh, Jump Force and Streets of Rage 4 ready for PlayStation Now

But two of them won't be there especially long...

We've now gone into the fifth month of 2021, which means it's time for a fresh batch of games to make their way onto PlayStation Now. May's line-up isn't, as the headline has already told you, bad either, as Nioh, Jump Force and Streets of Rage 4 will make their way to PS Now tomorrow. While Nioh will be there for the foreseeable future, Jump Force and Streets of Rage 4 will be leaving again on August 2 and November 1 respectively.

