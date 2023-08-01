Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Nioh and Lies of P to come to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty later this year

The roadmap for the game outlines a few exciting collaborations.

If you've been wondering how Team Ninja will be expanding and continuing to support Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty throughout the rest of the year, the new roadmap should answer any questions.

In the roadmap, we're told about what will be coming to the game each month throughout the rest of the year, with this including free updates, paid DLC, balance adjustments, new missions, feature improvements, and a few exciting collaborations to boot.

Namely, it's noted that in September, a Lies of P collaboration is planned, so expect this around the game's launch in the middle of the month. Afterwards, in November, there will be a Nioh collaboration.

There's no mention of what these collaborations will bring to the game, so expect further information from Team Ninja as we edge ever nearer to them kicking off.

Check out the full roadmap below.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

