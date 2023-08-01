Nioh and Lies of P to come to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty later this year

HQ

If you've been wondering how Team Ninja will be expanding and continuing to support Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty throughout the rest of the year, the new roadmap should answer any questions.

In the roadmap, we're told about what will be coming to the game each month throughout the rest of the year, with this including free updates, paid DLC, balance adjustments, new missions, feature improvements, and a few exciting collaborations to boot.

Namely, it's noted that in September, a Lies of P collaboration is planned, so expect this around the game's launch in the middle of the month. Afterwards, in November, there will be a Nioh collaboration.

There's no mention of what these collaborations will bring to the game, so expect further information from Team Ninja as we edge ever nearer to them kicking off.

Check out the full roadmap below.