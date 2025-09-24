Nioh 3's release date reportedly leaked via Amazon listing

HQ

Nioh 3's release date may have been leaked ahead of an intended announcement, as a new Amazon Japan listing points to us expecting Team Ninja's latest fantasy action game in February 2026. Specifically, the 6th of February marks Nioh 3's release, according to the listing.

The listing has since been deleted, but it was caught beforehand by Renka_schedule. The 6th of February shouldn't be too surprising of a date for fans, as we did expect the release in early 2026, and a pretty beefy demo came along with the game's announcement this summer, implying it was pretty far along in development.

Perhaps it's a reveal we can expect at tonight's PlayStation State of Play, considering Nioh 3 will launch only on PS5 and PC, there doesn't appear to be a better place for it. Either way, if it is coming in February, we'll probably want to know about it soon.