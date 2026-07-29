Nioh 3's first DLC, Hell Rising, launches on the 19th of August

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The first DLC for Nioh 3 has been revealed, and is releasing in just a few weeks. Hell Rising is the first lot of paid content coming as part of the game's season pass, and will see us led into the future by an unknown Yokai we meet in our dreams.

Sounds typically Nioh, and as you can see in the short trailer below, this story setup gives us plenty of opportunity to dust off our old weapons and start carving through corrupted yokai like there's no tomorrow. We'll meet some new friendly faces, including a one-eyed swordsman and Spanish envoy, as well as plenty of imposing enemies, like a massive, Oni-looking dude with a lightning sword.

To combat the new foes awaiting you in Hell Rising, there are new weapons included, such as a large shield and a repeating pistol. Once you're done with Hell Rising's new story and zone, you can keep the fight going with the Hundred Demon Realm Picture Scrolls, an item that lets you create your own customisable challenges, a feature that's not only available in solo play, but multiplayer too.

Nioh 3's Hell Rising DLC comes to Steam and PS5 on the 19th of August. Keep an eye out for the second DLC, Bloody Insurrection, which is in development.