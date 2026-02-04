Nioh 3's demo has already reached a million players

HQ

In just two days, Team Ninja will be debuting yet another game. Following the launch of Ninja Gaiden 4 in October, the developer is back with the anticipated next chapter in the Nioh universe, with Nioh 3 set for a PC and PS5 launch on February 6.

With this arrival edging ever closer, now the developer has affirmed that Nioh 3 is proving to be a success among players ahead of launch, as the demo has already clocked up more than one million downloads, which is perhaps a sign that the game will have a decent sized audience come debut.

If you haven't yet played the Nioh 3 demo, it's perhaps worth finding some time to do so, as save data can be carried over to the full game. Otherwise, for more on Nioh 3, recently it was revealed that the Xbox Series X/S edition of the game could debut as soon as the summer.