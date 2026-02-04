LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Cairn
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Gamereactor

      •   English

      Log in member
      Gamereactor
      news
      Nioh 3

      Nioh 3's demo has already reached a million players

      Perhaps that's a good omen for the game launching in a couple of days.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      In just two days, Team Ninja will be debuting yet another game. Following the launch of Ninja Gaiden 4 in October, the developer is back with the anticipated next chapter in the Nioh universe, with Nioh 3 set for a PC and PS5 launch on February 6.

      With this arrival edging ever closer, now the developer has affirmed that Nioh 3 is proving to be a success among players ahead of launch, as the demo has already clocked up more than one million downloads, which is perhaps a sign that the game will have a decent sized audience come debut.

      If you haven't yet played the Nioh 3 demo, it's perhaps worth finding some time to do so, as save data can be carried over to the full game. Otherwise, for more on Nioh 3, recently it was revealed that the Xbox Series X/S edition of the game could debut as soon as the summer.

      Nioh 3

      Related texts

      0
      Nioh 3Score

      Nioh 3
      REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

      Team Ninja sticks to their old ways, and Eirik has grown somewhat tired of it even if the core gameplay is still fun.



      Loading next content