Nioh 3 shows off new combat, boss fights, and more in extended gameplay trailer

Even with there being just two weeks from today until Nioh 3 releases, if you want to make the wait a little easier, Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja have showcased a whopping 17 minutes of gameplay from the upcoming action/adventure title.

Alpha players will be familiar with some of the areas and enemies shown, but there's also plenty of stuff that was entirely new even to this humble old editor who managed to play a bit of Nioh 3 a couple of months ago. While the glimpses of areas and cutscenes aren't enough to spoil anything from Nioh 3's story, what we do get a good sense of here is the dual combat styles that are on offer in Nioh 3.

It is possible just to rock with either the Samurai or Ninja stances and beat the game, but Nioh 3 clearly wants you to switch things up every now and again. Some bosses, especially the trickier enemies in areas like the Crucibles, require you to swap stances to dodge their attacks. Therefore, if you want a visual aid on how exactly that works, you'll want to peep the video below: