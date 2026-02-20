HQ

It seems like I'm more disappointed by Nioh 3 than most people, so I'm just happy to say that Team Ninja will continue doing what they do best.

I say that because the publisher Koei Tecmo has sent me a press release revealing that Nioh 3 has sold more than 1 million copies since it launched two weeks ago, which makes it the fastest selling game in the series. This also means the series in total has sold more than 10 million copies.

The game's success shouldn't come as a big surprise, as even the demo was downloaded by more than a million players before the entire game launched. This, on top of the many more positive reviews highlighted in the trailer below, definitely helped Nioh 3 break records for the series.