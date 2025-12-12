Nioh 3 gets a new demo on the 29th of January

HQ

While The Game Awards often gives us teasers for projects that are a while away, sometimes it reminds us of upcoming titles that are almost within reach. Nioh 3 is one such game, showing us some new gameplay ahead of its February launch.

We got a look at some boss battles, story cutscenes and more. Moreover, we got the news that Nioh 3 is getting a new demo on PS5 and PC on the 29th of January, in case you want to squeeze in a few more hours of practise before the game launches.

Check out the trailer from The Game Awards below: