Nioh 3 could come to Xbox Series X/S as soon as August

This week is a humongous one for Nioh fans, as the anticipated third chapter in the series is making its arrival on PC and PS5 on February 6. With this being the case, you may be wondering about how long it will be until the game also debuts on Xbox Series X/S consoles, and while we don't have a firm answer in this regard, we do at least have an idea as of now.

The latest PS5 features trailer, as seen below, for the game has a rather interesting endplate, as it concludes with a subtext note that reveals Nioh 3 has six months of PS5 console exclusivity. Specifically, the note explains the following.

"Not available on other consoles until at least 6 months after February 6, 2026."

This means that the Xbox Series X/S launch could technically happen as soon as early August, although this has yet to be confirmed nor commented upon by Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo, or Xbox.

